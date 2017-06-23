The LG V30 is likely to feature a new design and will support wireless charging

Over the last month or so, we have been learning more and more and information about the LG V30, as it aims to help LG take over the 2nd half of 2017. There have been various renders and leaks showing off the possible design of the V30, along with a few spec leaks here and there.

The latest LG V30 leak gives us some more concrete information on what to expect with the device. @OnLeaks has shared that the V30 is due to include wireless charging, much like the LG G6, leading to speculation that the V30 will feature a glass back.

Now we aren’t expecting an almost exact copy of the G6, but anything is possible as LG has recently done just that with the slightly-improved LG G6 Plus. It was also revealed that the V30 will keep the dual-camera setup on the rear of the device, with the fingerprint sensor placed below the camera sensors on the rear.

Other expected features and specs of the V30 include the return of the iconic secondary display, along with the Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6GB of RAM. We are also expecting to see LG implement a new Quad-DAC for those audiophiles out there.

Let us know what you think about the LG V30 and if you’ll be looking to get one, provided it holds up against the Galaxy Note 8.