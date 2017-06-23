This wearable claims to be able to alleviate stress in 30 seconds

Stress is an everyday fact of life that we must all deal with. It comes in many shapes and sizes and spares none of us.

The unfortunate reality is that stress is a common symptom of our modern lifestyle which leaves us feeling drained, tired or defeated and can over time lead to some serious health issues.

However, there are ways to combat stress – you could try meditating or go on a nice, long vacation. Or if you like technology, you can try this wearable. It’s called TouchPoints Basic and comes in two pieces. Users can wear them around their wrists like a watch or clip them to a piece of clothing.

Once the wearables sit comfortably on your body, they will start using something called Bi-Lateral Alternating Tactile (or BLAST) tech to send alternating vibrations to the body in order to modify the Fight or Flight response caused by stress.

While the exact scientific details on how the technology actually works are not available on the wearable’s Indiegogo, BLAST should, at least in theory, restore homeostatic nervous system functioning, thus leaving the person feeling calmer and more relaxed.

The wearable duo can also be used to increase focus, optimize performance or to sleep better.

TouchPoints Basic apparently has a whole scientific advisory board behind it, comprised of Neurology professors and Clinical officers, so we’ll have to assume the product does produce some noticeable results.

The TouchPoints Basic features 3 speeds – slow, medium and fast, and is available in four color options including Cornflower Blue, Marine Green, Fuchsia Pink or Graphite Gray.

The Indiegogo project has already exceeded its funding goal, so the wearable should start shipping out to backers starting August 2017. If you think the TouchPoints Basic has the potential to make your life better, go make a pledge. For $169 you’ll receive 1 set of TouchPoint Basic (includes two wearables), a charging cable, linen carry bag and four watch bands.