YouTube TV expands into 10 new markets

Back in April, Google introduced its answer to the likes of Sling TV and DirecTV Now with YouTube TV. Unfortunately, the new streaming service was limited to 4 major markets, preventing many folks from giving it a shot.

With VidCon 2017 underway, YouTube has made a few different announcements regarding its services, but one of the biggest is the expansion of YouTube TV. Over the course of the next few weeks, YouTube TV will be coming to the following markets:

Dallas-Fort Worth

Washington, D.C.

Houston

Atlanta

Phoenix

Detroit

Minneapolis-St. Paul

Miami-Fort Lauderdale

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne

Charlotte

With more and more users looking for ways to cut the cable, YouTube is just another option on the market. However, the benefits are obvious if you’re tied into the Google ecosystem, and for $35 per month, this would make things even better.

This monthly fee of $35 gets you a few more features that can’t be provided by the competition. The list includes 4K content, Unlimited Cloud DVR, as well as a channel lineup which includes the likes of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and more.

If you’re interested in learning more about YouTube TV, you can hit the link here to sign up. Once the service becomes available in a market near you, Google/YouTube will reach out to let you know when you can sign up for the service.

Let us know what you think about YouTube TV and whether you’ll be looking to give it a shot once it comes to your area.