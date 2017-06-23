YouTube’s mobile app will soon adapt to any video size to fill the display

Present at the VidCon conference in Anaheim, California, YouTube made a pretty interesting announcement: soon its mobile app will soon be able to fill the screen when you’re watching a clip – regardless of how it was shot.

Soon the YouTube app will gain the capacity to dynamically adapt to any type of video you’re watching, even if it was formatted in 16:9, 4:3 or in square shape.

This means that next time you’re watching a square video, YouTube’s mobile app will be able to fill in the entire screen, rather than displaying those annoying black bars on the sides of the video.

It’s not an overwhelming upgrade, but certainly, a nice feature to have that was long overdue. It will become available to users in the next few weeks.

On top of that, YouTube announced a new way of sharing videos via its platform directly from your mobile app. After selecting a video, users will be able to share it with their phone’s contacts alongside a message. Each video will be accompanied by a dedicated chat section and contacts will be able to respond with texts, videos or hearts.

The new way of sharing is coming to Latin America in a couple of weeks, after which it will make its way to the US.