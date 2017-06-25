HTC shows off some new Edge features for the HTC U11

One of the standout features of the HTC U11 are the ‘squeezable’ edges as part of the company’s Edge Sense skin and it showed off some interesting features in a new video.

The new Edge Sense feature is where the sides of the HTC U11 are pressure sensitive and can therefore be linked to various gestures such as launching apps or triggering various shortcuts.

HTC is showing off some new features in the video, one of which is where users can squeeze their device to zoom inside of Google Maps and Google Photos, change the views in Google Calendar, as well as answer and hang up calls.

While the changes aren’t all available immediately, HTC assures that they are ‘coming soon’.

Are you using Edge Sense? How do these new features resonate with you?