Tip: Improve Iris scanning results on the Galaxy S8

One of the standout features of the Samsung Galaxy S8 was the ability to authenticate your identity and unlock the device using the Iris scanner. The ability to have the phone scan your Iris via infrared to authenticate you added another level of security.

However, the results were mixed. Those with glasses were left with no alternative but to remove them to use the technology and everyone else found the technology to be very slow and often failed entirely. Iris scanning on the Galaxy S8 isn’t a complete failure as some of my friends who have the device swear by the feature but I’ve found it to be too slow when compared to something like the fingerprint sensor.

There is a small tweak that you can make to your Galaxy S8 in the settings that seems to yield faster results for the Iris scanning.

Step 1: On your device, go into Settings » Lock screen and security » Iris Scanner. You will be required to enter your pattern or PIN. Follow the on-screen instructions if you’ve not saved your iris data.

Step 2: Tap Iris unlock when screen turns on to toggle this feature on. The feature enables the phone to unlock itself with your iris as soon as the screen turns on, without requiring you to swipe first.

I’m not sure why this wasn’t enabled by default but it certainly does make a difference. Drop us a comment and let us know if this improved the Iris scanner speed for you.