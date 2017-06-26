Cricket Rewards wants to help you save money on your monthly bill and more

With T-Mobile giving its subscribers some freebies once a week, Cricket Wireless is looking to one-up the competition. The carrier has announced its “Cricket Rewards” program, which gives subscribers points for doing simple things like “paying your bill, playing games, and checking into locations near you.”

By completing these tasks, you are rewarded points which can in-turn be used towards various items. One of the biggest benefits to accruing points is that these can actually end up saving you money on your monthly bill. Other rewards include the ability to enter a sweepstakes for a free Color Run registration, as well as getting 3 months of WWE Network for free.

The best part about Cricket Rewards is that the carrier is offering daily giveaways, with prizes such as a free Samsung Galaxy S8, or two tickets to a House of Blues concert.

And if you think that this is just some malarkey that Cricket Wireless is working up, you can earn 10,000 points off the bat, JUST for signing up. If you enroll in Cricket’s auto pay feature, you get an additional 1,000 points, and if you add another line of service, you’ll get another 10,000 points.

There are an array of different ways for you to accrue points towards some good benefits, so if you’re already a subscriber to Cricket Wireless, be sure to sign up for Cricket Rewards and start saving. This Cricket Rewards week begins today and lasts until June 30th, so act quickly. If you’ve already started, let us know how many points you’ve accrued so far and what you’re looking forward to use your points for.