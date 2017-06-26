Essential Phone makes a pitstop at the FCC before it hits the US

Back in May, Andy Rubin’s new company, Essential, decided to shock the Android world by announcing a brand new phone named ‘Essential Phone‘. However, ever since that announcement, things have been fairly quiet with various details coming out here and there, but many of us still wondering when the device would launch.

While we don’t have a concrete answer regarding availability, we can assume that the day is nearing as the Essential Phone was found passing through the FCC. Much of the information revealed in the FCC filing confirms what we already knew, including the fact that the Essential Phone will be compatible with all four major US carriers.

A piece of new information, however, revealed that instead of the PH-1 model number shared on the Essential web page, the device will carry a model number of “A11”. This is nothing monumental, but worth mentioning for consistency sake.

It’s likely that a few of you forgot about the Essential Phone considering all the recent hoopla regarding the OnePlus 5. Regardless, now that you’ve been reminded, let us know what you think about the Essential Phone and if you’ll be looking to snag one for yourself once it hits the market.