Giveaway: Win three Caseology cases for the LG G6

Welcome back to another AndroidGuys giveaway! Today we’ve teamed up with Caseology to give away three cases to three lucky winners (nine cases in total)! Entering is easy, there’s a widget at the bottom of the page with some entry options like entering your email address (we don’t share this with anyone, it’s only so we can identify the winner), following AndroidGuys and Caseology on Twitter, and tweeting out a message (which you can do once every day). First, let’s take a look at what’s up for grabs.

The Prize

The winners will have the option to choose three cases from Caseology’s Parallax or Vault lineup or mix and match! There are a ton of high-quality options here and the cases are some of the best looking on the market!

Vault Line—the slim yet extremely durable Vault line features a sophisticated build that embodies a minimalist aesthetic. The cases are laser-etched and feature a carbon fiber texture and TPU build, ensuring reliable protection for the LG G6 against unexpected slips, scratches, and fingerprints. Cases are available in Black.

Parallax Line—the Parallax line is designed with a geometric pattern, creating a sense of movement and texture for the discerning eye. Flexible TPU sleeves and smooth polycarbonate bumpers provide excellent protection, while three-dimensional moldings and soft coatings provide a comfortable slip-proof grip. Cases are currently available in Black, with Cherry and Navy.

Rules, Restrictions, and How to enter

This giveaway is open to all residents of the United States aged 18 or higher. At the close of the giveaway, a representative will contact you at the email you provide to hook you up with your new cases! The giveaway runs until July 3, 2017, at 11:59 PM. Remember, you can tweet from the widget once each day for additional entries!

Good luck!

