Grab the Amazon Echo with $50 off (only today)

In May Amazon unveiled its second-gen home connected the speaker, the Echo Show which comes with a built-in 7-inch display, Dolby-powered speakers, eight noise-cancellation microphones and a trio of buttons.

The device is set to retail for $230, which some customers might find a bit too expensive. Luckily if you have your heart set on an Alexa-powered speaker, there’s still the option of picking up the Amazon Echo. And today you can do so with $50 off. That’s right you can purchase the Echo for only $129.99. But you best hurry up, as the promo is available only for the next 9 hours or so.

The Echo was the first product to signal an interest in the smart home devices market. Google soon followed with its Home alternative powered by the Google Assistant and recently Apple announced its own HomePod with Siri on board. Microsoft is also expected to start selling its Cortana-driven Invoke speaker soon.

The Echo can do plenty things around the house – anything from making phone calls to controlling your home, delivering news or using Spotify to play music.

And if you have been mulling over an Amazon Echo, today it’s the best day to acquire one through this great deal.

If you need more time to decide, you can go ahead and read our Amazon Echo – Google Home comparison, to get a better idea of what the two offer.