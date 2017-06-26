Moto E4 Plus with 5,000 mAh battery landing in the US on June 30?

The Moto X4 is said to have been delayed

Motorola unveiled the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus not so long and while the former is already available for purchase at Verizon, we don’t have any official details about when the Moto E4 Plus will land in the US.

The big battery handset recently landed with UK retailer Argos in the UK, so it might not be long until the phone becomes available across the pond. Actually according to industry insider Andri Yatim the Moto E4 Plus could start selling as soon as June 30.

June 30 will be anticlimactic. #MotoE4+ launch and MAYBE a mention of Z2, instead of scheduled X4 launch. Thanks, Qualcomm. — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 24, 2017

On the same date, Motorola was expected to roll out the Moto X4 – the successor of 2015’s Moto X – but apparently, the phone has been delayed due to Snapdragon 660 shortages.

So instead of the Moto X4, we’ll see the Moto E4 Plus make an appearence in the US. Motorola will also “mention” the elusive Moto Z2 – which is apparently still in the cards – on the same date.

When it finally arrives, the Moto X4 should bring along a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a Snapdragon 660, which is expected to power most of the mid-rangers coming out in the second part of 2017. The handset will also feature IP68 rating and include a 3,800 mAh battery, Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Type-C port.

On June 30 customers will finally be able to purchase the affordable Moto E4 Plus with a big 5,000 mAh battery. The product carries a 5.5-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution, a Snapdragon 427 chipset, 2GB of RAM and either 16GB/32GB of internal storage.

It also boasts a 13-megapixel primary camera, as well as a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with LED flash. Customers should be able to purchase the Moto E4 Plus for $179.99.