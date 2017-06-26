Power Dot Pro Rapid Car Charger: Two ports charged super quick, only $14.99

Do you have a car charger to keep your phones juiced up on the daily commute? No? It’s time to fix that. If you answered yes to the question, it’s time to replace that old thing with something faster and more powerful.

Our Deal of the Day is a car charger that’s designed to power up two devices at one time. Moreover, it’s built to output some serious juice, too. That’s right, you’ll get an extremely fast charge as this little charger delivers a whopping 24W of power.

You can order one of these for only $14.99 right now, but we suggest the two-pack. Go that route and you’ll have one for the front of the car and the back, too. Or, one for you and one for your spouse. Pick up a pair for only $22.99.

Features

Compact, metallic design is the world’s smallest

Fast charges your device at optimized speed

4.8A total output is auto shared when charging two devices

Built-in safety protections prevent short-circuiting, over-voltage, over-charging, & over-heating

Where to Buy

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you’ll find one for only $14.99 today. But, if you’re looking for the best value, we suggest the two-pack for only $22.99, or about $11.50 each.

