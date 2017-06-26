What we know so far: Samsung Galaxy Note8 edition

Despite the Galaxy Note7 debacle last year, Samsung remains on schedule to release the Galaxy Note8 sometimes later this year.

Whether the Korean tech giant will launch in late August or September, as various rumors have claimed, one thing is sure – soon the Galaxy Note8 will make a debut on the market.

But what will it bring when it arrives? In what follows we list what we know so far about Samsung’s second flagship for 2017.

Design and Display

We expect the Galaxy Note8’s design to be pretty much in league with the Galaxy Note 7’s. Although the phone will most likely feature the same skinny bezels as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The phone – codenamed “Gr3at” internally by Samsung – will most likely include an Infinity Display and the atypical 18:5:9 ratio. Like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the Note8 will carry a dual curved display which will wrap around the phone’s sides giving it the edge-to-edge look.

A few leaked pictures showing a screen protector for the Note8 revealed slightly adjusted corners – a detail which suggests a few more pixel might be squeezed in.

The Galaxy Note8 is going to feature a large 6.3-inch display with 18:5:9 ratio, making it larger than the Galaxy S8+’s 6.2-inch panel.

We’re not sure whether the Note8 will offer QHD resolution like the Galaxy S8 or whether it’s going to be the first phone to come with a 4K panel. While in daily use this upgrade should make little difference, combined with a VR headset it will certainly make a difference.

The Note8 has been long rumored to come with a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display. Unfortunately, recent information indicates this will not be the case. According to the latest info, the Samsung will stick to the same fingerprint sensor placement we’ve seen in the Galaxy S8.

However, this time around the cameras and the sensor will be separated by the LED and heart rate sensors, which hopefully will prevent users from smudging the shooter’s lenses with their fingers.

Computing power

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 will take advantage of either a Snapdragon 835 or an Exynos 8895 processor – depending on the market. The phablet is expected to be the second Samsung phone after the Galaxy C9 Pro to feature 6GB of RAM.

As for storage options, we hope Samsung will offer more variants. The Galaxy S8 only sold with a 64GB configuration. Although the presence of the microSD card slot allowed users who needed more storage to easily expand. The Galaxy Note7 featured a microSD card, so we expect the Note8 to carry one as well.

Cameras

The upgrade in the camera department is probably going to be one of the main selling points of this year’s Note8.

The phone is expected to take advantage of a 12-megapixel sensor, as well as an independent optical image stabilization for the lens.

Samsung is finally jumping on the dual-camera bandwagon, after competitors like Apple, LG, Huawei, OnePlus or Xiaomi.

A recent report by popular leakster Evan Blass revealed the camera lenses will be placed horizontally and not vertically.

Other features

The phone will probably launch with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, but will, of course, be updated to Android O afterward.

Samsung will certainly include some new software tricks (like improved ease-of-use of split-screen multitasking), as well as an improved S Pen experience. New functionalities for the stylus include full-sentence language translation and currency conversion.

Bixby is also going to be onboard, but whether the Note8 will ship with Bixby Voice enabled remains to be seen. On top of that, the phablet will be compatible with the DeX dock which will allow users to use the phablet in desktop mode.

A 3,300 mAh battery (the same powering the Galaxy S8+) will breathe life into the Note8. The Note7 relied on a larger 3,500 mAh battery, so as you can see Samsung is playing it safe this year.

When will it launch and for how much?

The rumor mill can’t seem to agree when the Galaxy Note8 will go official. A few weeks ago we heard the phone will go live during an event in New York scheduled for August 26, but most recently @evleaks revealed the phone will be unveiled in the second half of September.

Given Evan Blass’ positive track record with leaks, we believe the latter report is more likely to be true.

The same @evleaks warns the Galaxy Note8 will probably be Samsung’s most expensive phone to date. According to him, the device might end up selling with a $900+ price tag in the US, while in Europe it will be offered for €999.