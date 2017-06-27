Amazon adds the Nokia 6, Moto E4 to its lineup of Prime Exclusive Phones

You’re probably familiar with Amazon’s line of Prime Exclusive Phones which awards Prime members big discounts on select phones. Well, today’s Amazon updated the portfolio to include a few new additions.
The most notable one is the Nokia 6 – which was introduced back at MWC 2017 in late February. Initially, the phone will be available only through Amazon in the US with a $179.99 price-tag for Prime members.
Amazon is also taking the opportunity to announce a trio of Alcatel phones and the new Moto E4 as part of its discounted Prime member-friendly tribe. You can see what each of them brings to the table below:
Nokia 6
Price: $179.99 (regularly $229.99)
• 5.5-inch fullHD IPS laminated display
• Snapdragon 430 SoC
• 3GB of RAM
• 32GB of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB)
• 16-megapixel main camera with PDAF / 8-megapixel selfie snapper
• Fingerprint sensor embedded in home button
• Dual Dolby Atmos speakers
• Android 7.1 Nougat
• 3,000 mAh battery for up to 18 hours of talk time
• Matte Black/Copper
• Compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile networks
Alcatel IDOL 5S
Price: $199.99 (regularly $279.99)
• 5.5-inch fullHD display with 2.5D curved glass design
• Snapdragon 625
• 3GB of RAM
• 32GB of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 512GB)
• 12-megapixel main camera with dual-tone flash / 8-megapixel selfie snapper
• Fingerprint sensor
• 3.6-watt front-facing speakers plus VR launcher
• Android 7.1 Nougat
• 2620mAh battery for up to 16 hours of talk time
• Compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile networks (compatibility with Sprint, Verizon networks will become available this summer via software update)
Alcatel A50
Price: $99.99 (regularly $149.99)
• 5.2-inch HD display
• Quad-core processor (?)
• 2GB of RAM
• 16GB of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB)
• 13-megapixel main camera with dual-tone flash, f/2.0 / 5-megapixel selfie snapper with LED flash
• Android 7.0 Nougat
• 2,800 mAh battery for up to 13 hours of talk time
• Compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile networks
• Bundled with LightUp SNAPBAK LED cover it costs $129.99
Alcatel A30 Plus
Price: $79.99 (regularly $129.99)
• 5.5-inch HD display
• 2GB of RAM
• 16GB of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 32GB)
• 13-megapixel with image stabilization / 5-megapixel selfie snapper with LED flash
• Android 7.0 Nougat
• 3,000 mAh battery for up to 12 hours of talk time
• Compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile networks (compatibility with Verizon will arrive this summer via software update)
Moto E4
Price: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
- 5-inch HD display
- Snapdragon 427
- 2GB of RAM
- 16GB of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128 GB)
- 8-megapixel with autofocus / 5-megapixel selfie snapper with flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 2,800 mAh battery for up to 12 hours of talk time
- Unlocked for all major carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint
When will these devices be available? You can place a pre-order for any of them starting today. The Moto E4 will begin shipping to customers on June 30, while the Nokia 6 and Alcatel phones will start going out on July 10.