Buy an LG G6 or LG V20 from T-Mobile and get a free LG MiniBeam Projector, B&O headset

LG and T-Mobile have an offer on the LG G6 and LG V20

Back in February, T-Mobile had a promotion running which offered a free LG MiniBeam Projector with the purchase of the LG V20 or LG G5.

Well, a few months later a similar deal is once again available from the carrier. Buy an LG G6 or LG V20 and get an LG MiniBeam Projector and a B&O BEOPLAY H4 headset free of charge.

All you need to do once you acquired one of these two phones is visit this website. You’ll then need to submit the requested info including your name, date of birth, email address, telephone number and agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Once you’ve completed this steps, you’ll have to provide the date of your Qualifying Device purchase (date must be during the promo period, June 16 to July 5) and the IMEI. LG will also ask you to submit the phone’s purchase receipt and UPC label.

Customers should receive their gift within 6 weeks of validation. You can redeem your prize by July 15, 2017.

Interested customers can purchase the LG G6 from T-Mobile for $500 outright or for $20 down and $20/month for 24 months. If you’re interested in acquiring the LG V20, you can get it for $480 in full or for $0 down and $20/month for 24 months. Just remember the LG V30 is a few months from being released, so maybe you should wait for that.

If you want to take advantage of the deal, you best hurry up as the promotion will expire on July 5.