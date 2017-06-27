Check out this ZTE Lamborghini phone, reportedly coming soon

Chinese mobile device maker, ZTE appears to have entered a partnership with marque Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini in order to produce a phone, if a few recent photographs showcasing a mysterious handset are to be believed.

Details about the phone are quite scarce, although based on the pictures the device appears to feature a fingerprint sensor located on the back located just below the main camera and LED flash module. A leathery material on the back and Lamborghini logos are also visible in the images.

We’re told the phone might carry a 5.5-inch display although this information hasn’t been confirmed yet. And we can clearly see on the Tonino Lamborghini logo on the screen.

It’s not the first time Tonino Lamborghini and smartphones have been thrown in the same sentence together. Back in 2015, Tonino Lamborghini – son of founder Ferruccio Lamborghini – showcased the luxury 88 Tauri Android smartphone during CES in Las Vegas.

The device arrived with a stitched leather finish and a gold-plated stainless steel surrounding the phone. As for specs, it included a 5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, Snapdragon 801, 32GB of storage and a 20-megapixel camera on the back. Nothing too revolutionary, but good enough.

It also came with a huge $6,000 price-tag attached to it. Which is why we should expect the ZTE handset – which is said to arrive on the market soon – to be offered for an equally exorbitant price-tag.