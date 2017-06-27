HURRY! The OnePlus 5 is now available for everyone

Last week was declared “OnePlus 5” week, as the company announced its latest flagship and even made the device available for purchase for a limited time. However, if you missed out on the initial push, the wait is over.

The OnePlus 5 is now available for purchase directly from the OnePlus website and is priced at either $479 or $539. For $479, you’ll be getting the Slate Gray OnePlus 5 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The pricier $539 model comes in Slate Black and is packaged with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage.

OnePlus 5 Specs:

Display: 5.5-inch 1080p Optic AMOLED

5.5-inch 1080p Optic AMOLED Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Up to 2.45GHz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Up to 2.45GHz) RAM: 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X

6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane Front Camera: 16MP

16MP Rear Camera: 20MP + 16MP with f/2.6 and f/1.7 aperture

20MP + 16MP with f/2.6 and f/1.7 aperture Battery: 3,300mAh Non-Removable w/Dash Charge

3,300mAh Non-Removable w/Dash Charge Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/ OxygenOS

Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/ OxygenOS Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Other: USB 2.0 Type-C charging port, Fingerprint Sensor, Alert Slider

The OnePlus 5 is likely to fly off of the virtual store shelves, so if you want to get one for yourself, hit the link below before they sell out. While you’re waiting for the device to ship, let us know why you decided to pick one up and if you think OnePlus did enough to dethrone the likes of Samsung from the top device in 2017.

Buy the OnePlus 5