HURRY! The OnePlus 5 is now available for everyone

Last week was declared “OnePlus 5” week, as the company announced its latest flagship and even made the device available for purchase for a limited time. However, if you missed out on the initial push, the wait is over.
The OnePlus 5 is now available for purchase directly from the OnePlus website and is priced at either $479 or $539. For $479, you’ll be getting the Slate Gray OnePlus 5 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The pricier $539 model comes in Slate Black and is packaged with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage.
OnePlus 5 Specs:
- Display: 5.5-inch 1080p Optic AMOLED
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Up to 2.45GHz)
- RAM: 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Rear Camera: 20MP + 16MP with f/2.6 and f/1.7 aperture
- Battery: 3,300mAh Non-Removable w/Dash Charge
- Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/ OxygenOS
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
- Other: USB 2.0 Type-C charging port, Fingerprint Sensor, Alert Slider
The OnePlus 5 is likely to fly off of the virtual store shelves, so if you want to get one for yourself, hit the link below before they sell out. While you’re waiting for the device to ship, let us know why you decided to pick one up and if you think OnePlus did enough to dethrone the likes of Samsung from the top device in 2017.