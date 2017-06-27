Your Amazon Echo devices can now work as a home intercom system

Have more than one Amazon Echo around the house? Well, Amazon is gearing up to release a new feature that will allow you to use them as a connected intercom.

The feature will become available across Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show devices and you should expect to see it arrive within the next few days. In order to be able to use, you’ll be required to update your Alexa app.

The new option appears to be quite easy to use. You’ll need to name each room of your home which houses an Echo device and then enable the “drop-in” feature right from the Alexa app.

After which you will be able to instruct Alexa to do things like “Alexa, drop in the Kitchen Echo”. This command should immediately open up a line of communication between the nearest Alexa-enabled device and the Echo you wanted to reach.

Even better, the intercom feature is accessible even while you are away from home. Just access the Alexa app. Amazon suggests this feature comes in handy for parents or caretakers who want to check in on their kids or relatives, although more nefarious uses also come to mind.

Nevertheless, Amazon says the intercom ability was one of the most requested features for Alexa. So now the company is now giving customers what they been wanting for a while.