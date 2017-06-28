Cricket Wireless is pumped to introduce an all-new, exclusive, device

Earlier this week we told you about some new rewards that would be coming to Cricket Wireless subscribers, but it seems there was more in store from the carrier. Cricket Wireless has announced that two new handsets will be entering the lineup, beginning with the Alcatel PulseMix.

The PulseMix is an interesting device, as it offers a different take on a modular smartphone through its “SnapBak” covers. These covers offer different capabilities, which are explained as follows:

LightUp SNAP BAK – Grab the spotlight wherever you are! With the LightUp SNAP BAK, customizable, multicolor, flashing LED lights illuminate with incoming calls, messages, e-mails, snaps, likes and mentions. Plus, pick a pattern or customize it to match your favorite color when playing music, playing games, attending a concert or just having fun.

BAK – Become the life of the party and transform your MIX into a portable entertainment system with the Sound BAK. Get powerful and crisp high quality stereo sound from two 2.5 watt speakers. Amp up watching videos, listening to your favorite music with friends or catching up on your favorite TV shows with DIRECTV NOW, available for download on the Google Play Store. Power SNAPBAK – Always running out of juice? Extend your battery life with the slim and easy-to-connect Power SNAPBAK

The Alcatel PulseMix will go on sale exclusively through Cricket Wireless on July 21st and is priced at just $79.99 when activating on your plan. Additionally, if you port in your current number from a different carrier, you can get the PulseMix for just $29.99.

However, the fun doesn’t stop there as Cricket also announced the addition of the Samsung Galaxy Halo to its lineup of devices. Luckily, you won’t have to wait until July to get your hands on this one, as the Galaxy Halo will go on sale this Friday.

This device may look familiar, and that’s due to the fact that the Galaxy Halo is, in fact, a rebranded Samsung Galaxy J7. The device features a 5.5-inch FHD display while being powered by the Exynos 7870 SoC and 3GB of RAM. When it comes to storage, you are “stuck” with 16GB, but there is a microSD card slot to expand that up to 256GB.

Cricket is quietly expanding its lineup, and the PulseMix looks to be a rather interesting take on modularity. Let us know what you think about these new devices and if you’ll be looking to get one for yourself.