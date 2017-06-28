Google News now boasts a new, cleaner look with emphasis on Fact Checking

How long has it been since you visited the desktop site for Google News? Well, this might be the perfect time to do so, as Google has just rolled out a major overhaul of the site, focused on increased accessibility and cutting down on clutter.

As you can see the new Google News layout consists of a user-configurable sidebar, a list of Story Cards – which display quick info tidbits at a glance – and extra information including weather reports and commonly-searched keywords.

The Cards also allow readers the opportunity to gain more insight on the topic by offering quick access to Related Coverage. Clicking on the “Full coverage” option in a Story Card will bring up the full story.

At the top of the page, you’ll see a new navigation bar with sections for Headlines, Local, For You – a tool which personalizes your news feed based on your particular set of interests – and US-related topics.

Google also included a new Fact Check option – so far available only for US readers – in the sidebar, which makes it easier to judge the reliability of a story. The algorithm for selecting videos has also been improved, as well as the built-in player.

If you’re curious to see how the new Google News looks like, you can go ahead and check the website right now, as the changes have already been implemented.