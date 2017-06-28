Most popular Android apps this week: Firefox Focus, Sonic, KingRoot, and more!

The Google Play Store is filled with many apps, which is great for consumer selection, but can often make app discovery difficult. Some apps just never make it to our homescreen. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of this weeks hottest Android apps that have most likely gone under the radar or are so new that they haven’t had enough downloads to be featured or make it onto a top list.

Firefox Focus App Info: Browse like no one’s watching. The new Firefox Focus automatically blocks a wide range of online trackers — from the moment you launch it to the second you leave it. Easily erase your history, passwords and cookies, so you won’t get followed by things like unwanted ads. Free

Sonic the Hedgehog App Info: The Sonic game that started it all is now free-to-play and optimized for mobile devices! Race at lightning speeds across seven classic zones as Sonic the Hedgehog. Run and spin through loop-de-loops as you collect rings and defeat enemies on your mission to save the world from the evil Dr. Eggman. Free

KingRoot-2017 App Info: KingRoot-2017 verify proper root (superuser or su) access is configured and working using KingRoot! Free, fast, easy, and used on over 10 million Android devices, Root Checker shows the user whether or not root (superuser) access is properly installed and working. KingRoot-2017 is a root tool for “lazy people” who just want to get root access but don’t want to flash any third party Recovery into their lovely device. Free

Clipboard Actions App Info: Clipboard Actions creates actions based on your copied text shows them in the status bar as notification or in a nice list in the App. Free

Network Signal Refresher Pro App Info: Network Signal cannot be boosted by an app, Network signal can be refreshed and recovered. Network Signal Refresher is not a network signal booster. No network signal boost is achieved here. NSR tries to refresh the network several times till you get a better network signal. Free

If you like these apps then drop us a comment below with your thoughts. Also if you have spotted a new app that you think is worth a mention, leave a comment below with your suggestion and we’ll be sure to check it out.