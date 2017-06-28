Most popular Android apps this week: Firefox Focus, Sonic, KingRoot, and more!

The Google Play Store is filled with many apps, which is great for consumer selection, but can often make app discovery difficult. Some apps just never make it to our homescreen. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of this weeks hottest Android apps that have most likely gone under the radar or are so new that they haven’t had enough downloads to be featured or make it onto a top list.
KingRoot-2017
|App Info: KingRoot-2017 verify proper root (superuser or su) access is configured and working using KingRoot! Free, fast, easy, and used on over 10 million Android devices, Root Checker shows the user whether or not root (superuser) access is properly installed and working. KingRoot-2017 is a root tool for “lazy people” who just want to get root access but don’t want to flash any third party Recovery into their lovely device.
Clipboard Actions
|App Info: Clipboard Actions creates actions based on your copied text shows them in the status bar as notification or in a nice list in the App.
