Google kicks off the Summer with various discounts on almost everything in the Play Store

When it comes to finding new apps, games, and other content on the Play Store, everyone loves a good deal. However, most of the time you are left waiting for the developer to offer some type of discount before you pull the trigger.

Well, to commemorate the beginning of the Summer of 2017, Google is offering an array of discounts in the Play Store on all kinds of content. Starting today and lasting until July 6th, various apps, games, and books will be discounted.

The list of discounts includes 50% off of subscriptions for apps such as New York Times, Runtastic, Memrise, NueroNation, TuneIn Radio, and more. Games are seeing a discount too, as some “premium games” will be discounted by as much as 80%, while other games will see flash deals for in-app purchases.

Some of the “premium games” which will be discounted are as follows:

When it comes to books, you’ll be able to save between 50% and 80% depending on the title. Google is claiming there are a “wide variety” of books to choose from, including the likes of “Hellfire” and “The Freedom Broker“.

Despite recent issues with the Play Music application, it seems everything has been fixed just in time. This could be due to the offer that Google is offering up to 4 months of the Play Music subscription for free. This a great offer, and is double the length of the current offer of just 2 months.

Earlier we mentioned that there would be discounts found on movies, as well as TV shows, and we didn’t forget to let you in the specifics. Starting today and lasting until July 13th, you will be able to rent any movie of your choice for just 99 cents. This is a great deal, especially if you’re looking to save some money and have a movie night at home.

If you’re looking to catch up on your favorite TV show, you’ll be able to save up to 50% on “new releases”. That could come in huge if you’re gearing up for the latest season of Game of Thrones and need to catch up on last season before July 16th.

These are some great savings to be had, and you’ll have plenty of time to take advantage of them, regardless of what you’re looking to get. Let us know what movie you’re looking forward to seeing in 2017.

