Master Excel 2016 with this $19 Certification Bundle (Deal of the Day)

Whether you like it or not, chances are good that you probably have to work with some form of office or professional software in school or work. Are you proficient in using it? Do you take a hunt, search, peck, and pray approach or do you know your way around the programs?

If you spend much time at all in Microsoft Excel, or plan to in the future, you owe it to yourself to become a master of sorts. It doesn’t take all that much time and it surely won’t cost you very much, either.

Gain a solid foundation in this spreadsheet software with this introductory course, and use your newfound knowledge to leverage your salary or take on a new career.

Today’s Deal of the Day is a Microsoft Excel Specialist Certification Bundle which can be yours for only $19. A savings of around 99%, it’s everything you need to go from novice to master.

Buy Now! $19

Features

Access 38 lectures 24/7

Learn the basic functions & features of Excel 2016

Discover basic worksheet skills & learn how to work w/ formulas

Explore editing workbooks from a granular perspective

Create professional-quality graphs & charts

Practice w/ Excel & fortify your knowledge by completing 3 projects

Impress potential employers w/ your new skills

Where to Buy

Purchase your license to the Microsoft Excel Specialist Certification Bundle for just $19 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. The deal won’t last long so hurry if you plan to take advantage of the 99% savings!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!