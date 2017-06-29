OnePlus offers a bunch of prizes if you review the OnePlus 5

Want to win some goodies? Tell the world what you think of the OnePlus 5

Did you get your new and shiny OnePlus 5? Then you probably had a chance to play with it for a bit and form a few impressions of it.

If that’s the case, OnePlus is inviting you to write a short post (no more than 300 words) or make a quick YouTube video detailing how you feel about your new phone – what you like, what you don’t like, you know the basic stuff.

This is what you need to cover in your “essay”:

• How do you feel about OnePlus 5’s design or hand feel?

• What’s your overall impression of the OP5?

• List out your favorite three new things about the OP5 and let us know why.

Entries can be submitted in English, German, Italian, French, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese, Finnish, Danish or Swedish.

You’ll also need to post a photo of your OnePlus 5 box with a note including your forum username.

So what’s in it for you, you might be wondering at this point? Well, OnePlus will award 10 points for each entry (to be used in the Raffles), but finalists will receive a new OnePlus Backpack or a Dash Power Bundle with one Dash Car Charger.

You have until July 10 at 10 pm EDT to submit your mini-review. The community team will randomly pick 10 lucky winners who will be announced on July 13. Good luck!