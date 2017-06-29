Quickly charge your phone by placing it on the LAER laptop sleeve

LAER is a laptop sleeve that can do more than protect your portable computer

It happened to all of us – our smartphone or laptop ran out of juice when we needed it the most. It’s even more frustrating when all your mobile devices are rendered unusable at once, while we are away from home.

A new Indiegogo project hopes to be able to solve your problem. It’s called LAER and technically it’s a Bluetooth-enabled laptop sleeve.

But on top of providing protection for your lappy, LAER also claims to be able to charge your laptop, smartphone, and tablet – all at the same time. This way you won’t have to carry all your chargers with you every day.

The sleeve includes a DC charger for PC and Mac computers, USB-C charging, USB Quick Charge and Qi wireless charging. With LAER you’ll be able to place your tablet or smartphone on its surface to easily get some juice flowing into them. You can hook up to three devices at the same time.

The makers of LAER claim that thanks to the Quick Charge option, you’ll be able to charge your device from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Naturally, LAER is powered by a battery itself, and you’ll be given a choice between a smaller 5,000 mAh juice box and larger 20,000 mAh one. You can easily swap them out too.

An accompanying smartphone app which tracks how much battery is left in LAER will also be released, alongside the accessory.

If the project sounds interesting to you, know you can make a pledge right now. For $100 you’ll get a LAER sleeve and a 5,000 mAh battery. If everything goes well, customers should be able to get their hands on the LAER by March 2018.