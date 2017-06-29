Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could feature a dual camera setup

Samsung have unveiled a new line of camera sensors under the ISOCELL brand at MWC in Shanghai.

As part of the ISOCELL brand, Samsung could use the ISOCELL Dual sub-brand to help bring a dual camera setup to the Galaxy Note 8. Expected to be released at the beginning of September, the Note 8 could be the first Samsung device to feature a dual camera setup thanks to the new sensors released at MWC.

The dual camera technology will feature two 13 MP sensors with autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, and 1.12µm pixel size. While Samsung haven’t confirmed that the Note 8 will have a dual-camera setup, or even use this latest sensor, it seems pretty likely that this will be the first device we will see this technology being used on. Samsung always tend to push the boundaries of its devices to the next level with each iteration and leaving the camera relatively untouched on the Galaxy S8 over the S7 leaves a big area of potential improvement for the Note 8.

Despite the new sensors only being shown off at MWC in recent days, you can expect that Samsung have been developing this sensor for sometime and most likely in enough time to make it part of the Note 8 product cycle.