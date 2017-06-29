Snag the unlocked Moto G4 Plus with 64GB storage for only $179.99

The Moto G4 Plus is currently available with $120 off

Even if customers can currently pick up the Moto G5 Plus, the previous-gen Moto G4 Plus still remains a worthy phone.

Especially since today, it’s on sale. B&H is offering the 64GB unlocked version with a hefty discount, so instead of paying $299.99 for it, you’ll only have to take $179.99 out of your pocket. The phone is GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE capable and so, compatible with all major US carriers.

The Moto G4 Plus comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a Snapdragon 617 processor under the hood clocked at 1.5GHz. The phone also takes advantage of the distinct Motorola square-ish home button, newer models like the Moto G5 Plus have abandoned.

Anyway, the phone also includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (with a microSD card slot available to expand up to 256GB).

On the imaging front, customers will be able to take advantage of the services of a 16-megapixel main camera with f/2.0, phase detection & autofocus, dual-LED flash, as well as a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 and auto-HDR.

The phone relies on a 3,000 mAh battery and can be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat. It’s available in Black and White.

In case you’d rather get the latest model, the Moto G5 Plus with 64GB of storage is available for $299 from the Motorola official website.