Tablo’s new app turns Android TVs into standalone DVRs

Following the release of its Tablo Dual – a DVR for cord cutters who wish to record TV over-the-air from a digital antenna, Nuvyyo now returns with a couple of hot new products.

The first one is an Android app for Android TV called Tablo Engine, which will initially work with the NVIDIA Shield to allow users to record live TV without the need of additional DVR hardware.

But in order to capture the free, over-the-air TV signal, users will still need to have an HDTV antenna. You’ll need to connect your antenna to the NVIDIA Shield and users can do so using the Tablo’s second new product – the Tablo Tuner USB adapter.

The Tuner is a dongle equipped with a USB connection at one end and the hook up for an antenna on the other. It can connect to a USB port on the Shield TV and start serving you live television through via the Tablo Engine app.

The Tablo Engine app + the Tablo Tuner combo basically lets you use your NVIDIA Shield TV like a Tablo DVR. The app takes advantage of the Shield’s available storage space and will save DVR recordings onto it in MPEG2 format.

Here’s the complete list of features available with the Tablo Engine app:

• Live TV: Watch, pause and rewind live TV in stunning full HD quality

• Fast Channel Changes: Tune to live TV in seconds from the live TV grid guide

• Recording & Time Shifting: Watch, pause, rewind and fast forward completed and in-progress recordings

• 14-Day Live TV Grid Guide: Browse and set recordings for shows airing over the next 14 days

• Content Discovery & Series Recording: Discover new shows and set one-click series recordings (ALL NEW or ALL episodes) via the Netflix-style program guide

• 5.1 Surround Sound: Enable Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound pass-through for a premium audio experience

A companion browser app for Tablo Engine is also available and you can manage recordings and adjust the Engine’s settings from there.

If you’re interested in the new products, you should know the Tablo Tuner is currently available for $69.99 from the official Tablo store. The Tablo Engine app is available for download via the Play Store.

Keep in mind that if you purchase a Tablo Tuner will also receive a 6-month subscription to the Tablo Engine guide data package free of charge, as part of the bundle. After which you’ll be required to pay $3.99 / month or $39.99 per year.