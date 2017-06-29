Verizon is now offering the Moto Z2 Play

At the beginning of this month, Motorola unveiled the Moto Z2 Play saying the product will become available for purchase sometime this summer.

Well the Moto Z2 Play just landed at Verizon with a full retail price of $408. Customers can also snag it for $0 down and $17/month for the next two years. If you buy the phone between 06/29/2017 and 07/26/2017 you’ll also be awarded a free JBL SoundBoost 2 Moto Mod worth $79.99. Verizon also notes it will start shipping Moto Z2 Play orders starting 07/06/2017.

The Moto Z2 Play is the latest upper middle-ranger Motorola unleashed into the wild. It comes equipped with a 5.5-inch 1080p display and Snapdragon 626 processor. The version offered by Verizon includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (with microSD support for memory expansion up to 2TB).

In case you’ve missed the Moto Z2 Play’s announcement, you can read all about it in our older article. The new Moto is also compatible with a host of old and new Moto Mods. Speaking of which, we have fresh info about the new Mods’ availability dates.

The JBL SoundBoost 2 and Moto TurboPower Pack will become available from Motorola on July 10. Later on, starting July 30 customers will also be able to pick it up at Best Buy. Verizon will start offering the Mods come August 10. Both will cost $79.99.

The Moto Style Shell with Wireless Charging will land at Best Buy on July 30 for $39.99 a pop. As for the Moto GamePad, we’re yet to find out when it will launch.