Disable system apps on the Samsung Galaxy S8 without root using these apps

Up until very recently the only way to disable system apps that come bundled as bloatware with Android devices was using a method that required root access. This is especially relevant on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ that come with some apps that are less than desirable.

Rooting Samsung devices is still possible and a way to go to disable apps, but by rooting the device and tripping KNOX voids your warranty to a point of no return. There’s still a way to disable system apps and services that you don’t want without root.

The two apps that you can use to disable unnecessary packages are Package Disabler and Adhell. Both apps list out all the apps and services installed on the device and let you disable or enable them with a single tap. Most importantly it’s completely reversible.

It’s a simple case of highlighting what you want to disable – Bixby I’m looking at you – and switching it off. Do proceed with care since you can cause some serious damage by disabling services that are integral to the device running correctly.

Adhell is free while Package Disabler costs a little over $1. You can get Adhell or Package Disabler from Google Play here or here.