LG V30 may get wireless charging

The LG V30 is shaping up to be an incredible device and it seems it will take inspiration from the LG G6 by featuring wireles charging.

A new leak that shows the internal chassis of the device shows the coil contact pads necessary to facilitate wireless charging on the LG V30.

LG tend to use the V series as a demonstration of the technology capabilities of the company and almost as a test bed to see which features are most popular for inclusion in the G series. Wireless charging is one of the most convenient and sought after technologies when it comes to the latest smartphones so it’s no surprise LG are looking to include it in the V30.

Unfortunately this could mean that LG may be ditching the removable battery in favor of a glass back to accomodate wireless charging in the V30. This might not land well with enthusiats who have gravitated towards the V series previously for the removable battery. However, it may be that more consumers prefer the wireless charging than a removable battery as that is the way most devices on the market seem to be going.

Let us know in the comments below – would you prefer a removable battery or wireless charging?