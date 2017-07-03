Giveaway: Win a Lifetime Plex Pass, HDHomeRun Connect tuner, and Mohu Leaf 50 Antenna

We’re back at it again with another giveaway! We’ve teamed up with Plex again to give YOU the chance to win some EPIC prizes. We’re calling this one the cordcutter’s dream bundle because you can truly call the cable company and tell them what to do with their monthly bill if you win this one!

Prizes

This bundle will let you cut the cord without any pain. We’re giving away a Lifetime Plex Pass, HD HomeRun Connect tuner, and Mohu Leaf 50 antenna.

The Lifetime Plex Pass ($120 value) gives you access to awesome new features and apps within Plex. With a Plex Pass, you’ll be able to Record over the air TV for free, sync your media for offline viewing, enjoy robust parental controls, and enjoy enhanced music, photo, and video features!

Your new Mohu Leaf 50 Antenna ($69.99 value) will pull in those over the air stations for your High Definition viewing pleasure! Many people don’t know that you do not need a cable subscription to watch your local network affiliates (ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and PBS). All you need is an antenna and a tv! The Leaf 50 has a 50-mile range and has CleanPeak, a technology that filters out unwanted RF signals to deliver the best possible viewing experience.

And the link between your new antenna and Plex? The HDHomeRun Connect Tuner ($79.99 value). The tuner takes the signal acquired by the antenna and delivers it to the source you want. That can be the Plex application on devices like the iPhone, Android phones or tablets, Android TV, game consoles, or a computer. Or, you can watch the signal right in the HDHomeRun app! Both Plex and HDHomeRun allow you to play, pause, rewind, and fast-forward live television. Who needs to rent a DVR from the cable company? Not you if you have one of these!

The Rules

Sorry international fans, this one is US only. When we choose our winner, Plex will upgrade their current account to a Lifetime Plex Pass, so make sure you have an account already ready to go. You must be 18 to enter and have a US address.

In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.

Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys on Twitter, following Plex on Twitter, and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.

This contest will run from right now until 11:59 on July 10, 2017. We’d like to thank Plex one more time for teaming up with us on this giveaway. Please visit Plex’s website, Twitter Account, or Facebook for more information on the company and services it offers.

Good luck!

