Grab the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 for super cheap with this discount code!

We love a good deal and it’s even better when that deal is on a super product. We’ve covered deals on the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 in the past and will continue to do so because people absolutely love this thing. It offers a ton of functionality at a fraction of the price of the other guys.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 has a .42″ OLED display that offers touch controls. This band really has a nice mix of sports tracker and smartwatch since it has a heart rate sensor, step tracker, and displays incoming calls and messages. The rise to wake feature makes sure you’re always presented with the information you need when you need it without sucking power at other times.

Xiaomi worked hard on the pedometer algorithm in the Mi Band 2. There was some complaint about the Mi Band 1S that it couldn’t accurately track steps so Xiaomi went back to the drawing board. It came away with an algorithm that more accurately tracks fo your steps, calories burned, and other sports related information. In addition to all of that tracking, the Mi Band 2 includes a sedimentary reminder and will encourage you to get active if you haven’t hit your step goal for the hour.

The Mi Band 2 also has a silent alarm that will vibrate the band. This is excellent for those who wake up before their spouse and want to let them sleep undisturbed. Actually, I might buy one for my wife just for that feature. Another feature she’d love is the IP67 rating since she has to wash her hands and lot at her job. The water and dust protection means it’ll be safe from splashes so you can run around in the rain as much as you want.

If all of that isn’t enough to convince you, this thing has a 20-day battery. Twenty days! That’s nuts!

