Most popular Android apps this week: Bandicoot Adventure In Jungle, XDA Feed, Tiles, and more!

The Google Play Store is filled with many apps, which is great for consumer selection, but can often make app discovery difficult. Some apps just never make it to our homescreen. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of this weeks hottest Android apps that have most likely gone under the radar or are so new that they haven’t had enough downloads to be featured or make it onto a top list.

Tiles App Info: Tiles makes use of the new Quick Settings Tile API (https://developer.android.com/about/versions/nougat/android-7.0.html#tile_api) to provide new tiles that can be added to Quick Settings to change system settings and take quick actions without leaving the context of the current app. $1.49

Bandicoot Adventure in Jungle App Info: Help this hero Bandicoot jump over the jungle and up to collect the magic apples and avoid enemies throughout an adventure journey through the levels.

Help this fox jump happy again the anger of the cortex while filling his chest full of magic apples. Free

XDA Feed App Info: XDA Feed is a “feed” of the best of the best from the XDA forums, updated several times per day. Whether it’s a new ROM, kernel, or mod to keep your phone customized, or a theme, wallpaper, or icon pack, to keep things fresh, XDA Feed will keep you apprised of the best stuff from the XDA forums, with granular notifications to filter content type and push interval selection — or disable them altogether. Free

Video Downloader Mate App Info: Video Downloader Mate help you to share video with your friends very easy, Video Downloader Mate also allow you to download your favorite videos.

This mate video app allows you to download videos from the Internet directly on your device. Free

Race Kings App Info: Experience thrilling new racing gameplay, and compete against 100% live real-time opponents. Free

If you like these apps then drop us a comment below with your thoughts. Also if you have spotted a new app that you think is worth a mention, leave a comment below with your suggestion and we’ll be sure to check it out.