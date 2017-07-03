Moto E4 now available at Republic Wireless for $99

Are you on the market for a budget phone this summer? Mobile virtual network operator Republic Wireless has your back. The carrier recently announced the availability of the new Moto E4 budget handset.

The Moto E4 is offered with a $99 price tag – although for a limited time – or for $17/month with financing from Affirm. Customers can pair the phone with one of Republic Wireless’ affordable plans which start at $15.

The MVNO is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to have a decent smartphone without having to pay a fortune for it, especially for data they don’t need or use. Their plans are also super affordable.

For example, for $20/month customers get unlimited talk, text and Wi-Fi and 1GB of data. And in case you’re wondering if 1GB would be enough for you, Republic Wireless has provided a helpful of all the things you could do with just 1Gb of data:

• Download 2,323 photos

• Watch 2,342 minutes of cat videos

• Read 30,234 emails during your “power lunch”

• Make 2,343 posts on Facebook

• Listen to 4,453 minutes of Spotify, house party!

• Drive 5,000 miles with Google Maps

• Surf 45,324 pages on Google Chrome

• Talk until you run out of words

• Text until your thumbs fall off

This is the carrier’s most basic data plan, but there are other options for those who need more. For example, for $90/month you can get unlimited talk, text, Wi-Fi, and 10GB of data.

You can pair any of Republic’s plans with the new Moto E4. Which by the way arrives with a 5-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution and a Snapdragon 425 processor working in combination with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to 32GB via microSD).

The phone also includes an 8-megapixel main camera, as well as a 5-megapixel one. It relies on a 2,800 mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It takes advantage of a fingerprint scanner included in the physical home button.

If you think the Moto E4 might be a great match for you, (or a member of your family) hurry up and head to Republic Wireless while the deal is still available. The device is available for $99 for now, but once the promo expires the phone will be available for $129 a pop.