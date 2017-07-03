Order pizza from Donatos and get a free Samsung smartphone (Bigfoot certified promo)

Ever wanted to order pizza and receive a smartphone (alongside your pizza, naturally)? Well, now you can.

To celebrate the launch of their new Android mobile app, Donatos Pizza is now offering free Android smartphones with the purchase of …you guessed it, pizza!

All you need to do is place an order for pizza. When the food arrives (or you go pick it up) you’ll be awarded a 4-digit code which you enter here alongside some basic personal info.

After which you’re supposed to just receive a free Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) in the mail – provided you agree to a 2-month $100 worth of service with T-Mobile.

Don’t worry, after the 2-month period passes you’ll be free to take your smartphone to any carrier you prefer.

It sounds too good to be true? If you don’t believe us maybe Bigfoot can convince you of the authenticity of this awesome deal! Hear him out below:

Also, in case you don’t remember, the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016 edition) arrives with a 5-inch AMOLED display with 1280 x 720 resolution and a Spreadtrum quad-core processor clocked 1.5GHz in combination with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage (with microSD available for memory expansion up to 128GB).

The phone has Android 5.1.1 Lollipop by default but you can upgrade it Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

So, craving some pizza yet?