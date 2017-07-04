Google Pixel/Pixel XL are discounted at Verizon, free Google Home included

Jump on board with a Verizon plan for 2 years and get a discount on the Pixel

If you’ve been mulling over a Pixel or Pixel XL for some time, now it might be the perfect time to purchase one. If you’re willing to do business with Verizon that is.

The carrier is now offering the Pixel with 32GB of storage for $15/month for the next 24 months, down from $27.08/month. This will save you $289.99 over the next two years.

The Pixel with 128GB of storage is also discounted. You can purchase it for $20/month instead of the $31.24/month and save $269.99. For those who want to buy the phone outright, pricing hasn’t changed. The Pixel with 32GB costs $649.99 in full, while the 128GB version is $749.99.

As for the Pixel XL, the 32GB version is available for $20/month (previously $32.08/month) for two years. Customers will be able to save $289.99.

The Pixel XL with 128GB is also discounted. Get yours for $25/month (previously $36.24/month) and save $269.99 over the next 24 months. Full retail prices are $769.99 and $869.99 respectively.

Verizon is also throwing in a free Google Home with the purchase of a discounted Pixel or Pixel XL on the unlimited plan. Customers who buy a Google Home until 07/05/2017 (hurry up!) will $129.99 back in the form of a VISA prepaid card within 3 to 6 weeks.