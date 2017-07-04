Nokia 6 in Copper arrives in the US on August 18

The Nokia 6 in Black or Silver will start shipping out soon

Last week Amazon announced it will start offering the Nokia 6 in the US. The online retail giant will be selling the phone in a standard Silver model or as a Prime Exclusive model in Black (lockscreen offers and ads from Amazon included).

Customers will be able to purchase one of this version come July 10, but according to Amazon’s website, a third color option will also become available later this year.

For those of you who like to have a distinctive colored phone, the Nokia 6 in Copper will certainly seem like a worthy buy. The device – which will be available in both standard and Prime versions – will become available on August 18. You can place a pre-order for this model now, but keep in mind you’ll have to wait more than one month to get your hands on it.

The Nokia 6 includes a 5.5-inch display with fullHD resolution (1920 x 1080) and an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor working in concert with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

The product also includes a pretty worthy 16-megapixel main camera, as well as an 8-megapixel front facing snapper. It bundles a 3,000 mAh battery and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

We should also remind you the Nokia 6 is available for $229 in its standard form or for $179.99 for Prime members.