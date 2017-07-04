OnePlus 3/3T gain new launcher, optimizations in latest Open Beta

Even if everyone’s eyes are on the newly released OnePlus 5, OnePlus is not neglecting its older flagships.

The company has started rolling out the next OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 3/3T which bumps the software version to number 19 and 10 respectively.

The two changelogs are quite similar, which means both phones are basically getting the same new features and upgrades. The most significant novelty is the new OnePlus Launcher 2.1 which includes support for dynamic icons for the Weather and Calendar apps.

Users can also customize the grid of the homescreen which remains the same regardless of whether the display size changes or not. Locating apps has been made easier in the latest beta – new apps will get a blue dot and recently search apps show up in the app drawer history.

Bluetooth compatibility has been improved, as well and the phone can now display the battery status of connected Bluetooth devices. The new beta also brings the option of adjusting the size of the clock widget, as well as an update UI style for the Clock app.

Below you’ll find the complete changelog:

All new OnePlus Launcher v2.1:

Supports dynamic icons for Weather and Calendar

Added ‘Home screen layout’ under launcher settings for grid and icon customizations

Grid layout will be kept irrespective of display size changes

Added search history records in app drawer, displaying the 5 most recent apps on the first row

Newly installed apps will now be tagged with a blue dot for easier recognition

You can access icon pack resources on the Play store directly under launcher settings

User interface improvements during widget selection

Launcher version information is now visible under launcher settings

Other additions:

Added an option to display battery status of connected Bluetooth devices

Added OnePlus widget (Not usable on Shelf)

Email address recognition within the text message contents

Size of clock widget is now adjustable

Updated UI style for Clock

Optimizations:

Smart Callback works even better now

Incoming call animations are more dazzling than ever

OnePlus font optimizations for select languages

Compatibility optimizations for various Bluetooth devices

Anyway, if you are not part of the open beta program, but would still like to try the new features you can do so by downloading the beta files and flashing them on your OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T.