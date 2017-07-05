Bluboo teams up with Dacom Wireless to offer a Bluetooth headset for cheap

Bluboo, one of the retailers making waves in Asia is almost ready to release the Bluboo S1, it’s news flagship device. The S1 drops the headphone jack so Bluboo could make the most beautiful phone possible. Instead of including a headphone jack, Bluboo will include a USB type-C to 3.5mm adapter in the box so you can still use your favorite wired headphones.

Bluboo is also teaming up with Dacom to offer its customers a cheap, quality pair of Bluetooth earbuds when you purchase the S1. The first 500 customers will have the chance to pick up the Dacom headset for only $9.99. The headset adopts an in-ear structure that can isolate environmental noise and can connect to two phones at the same time.

The Bluboo S1 will go on sale July 10. We expect to see the S1 pack in a Helio P25 octa-core processor clocked at 2.5GHz, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. The phone also houses a 5.5-inch SHARP FHD display, dual Sony rear cameras (16-megapixel and 3-megapixel), and a 3500mAh battery. Powered by Android 7.0 Nougat, it figures to sell for about $150.

If you’d like more information, check out Bluboo’s site.