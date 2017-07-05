Check out this PlayStation Vita-like smartphone headed for a Western market soon

Gaming and smartphones have gone hand-in-hand for years now, but there has never been a phone that’s been designed with gamers in mind. Not if you live in the West anyway.

Chinese handset maker, Snail Mobile has been making smartphones that look like handheld gaming consoles for years. But so far it has been selling them on its home turf only. Although the company has big plans.

According to Engadget, Snail Mobile’s latest phone – awkwardly called Snail Mobile i7 – will soon make a debut on the global market, first in Hong Kong and then in the Western world.

The phone bundles pretty great specs coming with a 6-inch display with fullHD resolution (1920 x 1080), 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It relies on a MediaTek Helio X20 processor and includes a 16-megapixel camera alongside a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The i7 also offers stereo speakers, USB Type-C port, and a super-large 6,000 mAh battery.

The phone’s body – reminiscent of the Sony PlayStation Vita – distinguishes it from the rest, while the presence of two analog sticks, D-pad and A,B,Y,X buttons lets gamers play without actually touching the display. Looking at it we can assume it provides a great experience for users who love to play older games through emulators.

However, given its odd shape, the i7 might not be the best choice for people looking to use the phone on a daily basis to perform regular tasks despite its large battery.

Anyway, Snail Mobile also plans to launch a premium version of the i7 which will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

What do you think of the Snail Mobile i7? Would you be interested in acquiring one?