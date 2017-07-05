Giveaway: Win some USB type-C cables for FREE!

Are you looking for some high-quality USB type-C cables? Are you not looking to break the bank? How does FREE sound? Sounds perfect to me! We’re teaming up with Veckle and iOrange-E to give away 15, yes FIFTEEN! USB type-C cables.

Prizes

We’re splitting up the cables into three sections, 5, 5, and 5.

First off we have Veckle’s Type-C 6.6ft braided cable. This USB type-A to USB type-C cable will allow you to use your legacy USB wall adapters and comes wrapped in a braided cord to protect the integrity of your cable. We’re giving away five of these cables, one each to five lucky winners.

Second up, we have Veckle’s 6ft braided USB type-C cable with Relief Spring Connector. This cable is also USB type-A to type-C but it has a spring around the head of the cable to make sure no amount of bending can break the cable! Veckle rates these at over 6000 bends! That’s more than you’ll ever need for sure! We’re giving away five of these, one each, to five winners.

Lastly, but certainly not least, is iOrange-E’s 6.6ft Braided USB type-C cable. The cable has a beautiful bright red or handsome dark braided nylon cable that makes it a real looker. Its military grade material ensures it’ll stand up to whatever you throw out at it! Like the others, we’re giving away five of these, one each to five winners.

The rules

Sorry international fans, this one is US only.

In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.

Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys on Twitter, following iOrange-E on Twitter, and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.

This contest will run from right now until 11:59 on July 12, 2017. We’d like to thank iOrange-E one more time for teaming up with us on this giveaway. Please visit iOrange-E’s website, Twitter Account, or Facebook for more information on the company and services it offers.

Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

