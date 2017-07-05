Samsung is creating a Bixby speaker

Samsung are clearly putting a lot of effort into creating its own virtual assistant with Bixby. However, it’s not been smooth sailing and saw a significant delay despite being included with the Galaxy S8.

Despite the various delays, Samsung still seem to be pushing on with its strategy to compete with the likes of Google Home and Amazon Echo by launching its own speaker. Amazon’s Echo line occupies more than 70% of the US market so Samsung clearly seem to be looking to go after this share of the market. Presumably the speaker would function in a similar way to its competitors and offer access to Bixby via an integrated speaker and microphone to provide virtual assistance.

There’s no timeframe currently defined as to when a Bixby speaker would launch but presumably Samsung’s efforts are focused on getting the virtual assistant working as advertised.