Ulefone’s upcoming F2 offers 8GB of RAM on the cheap

Following the long Chinese OEM tradition of copying the designs of flagships launched by iconic brands, Ulefone is prepping its own Galaxy S8 lookalike.

At a glance, the F2 looks like a perfect Samsung Galaxy S8 clone coming with same 18:5:9 aspect ratio and edge-to-edge design with slim bezels, although it will include a smaller 5.7-inch display. And in some aspects, the F2 might be even better than the original, as it said to include 8GB of RAM and also a dual-camera setup. It also has the fingerprint scanner located beneath the camera setup.

Now if you want to own a truly qualitative phone you’ll buy the Galaxy S8 and skip the Ulefone F2 altogether. Given Ulefone’s track-record in pricing we expect the phone to boast a very affordable price tag. For example, the Ulefone Power 2 with 4GB/64GB storage and a huge 6,050 mAh battery is available for only $165. So for a price under $200 you can’t really expect the same level of quality and craftsmanship the Galaxy S8 brings to the table.

On the other hand, there aren’t a lot of phones with 8GB of RAM out there and most of them aren’t exactly super affordable. For example, the OnePlus 5 is available with this amount of RAM onboard for $539. But not everyone has $500+ to spend on a phone, so the Ulefone F2 might prove a good alternative for those who want a super speedy phone, but can’t afford to pay such a sum.