You can now sign up with Amazon Prime by asking Alexa

Shop with Alexa and get access to even more Amazon deals

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, the company announced today that starting July 5 up until July 17 it will be offering a bunch of Alexa-exclusive deals that change each day.

What’s more, for the first time, ever Amazon device owners can sign up for a Prime membership just by using their and voice saying something like “Alexa, sign me up for Prime”.

It’s the perfect moment to register for Prime using voice commands. And if you do so right now via your Echo device you’ll be asked to pay only $79 (for a year) instead of $99.

Once you’ve signed up for a Prime membership, you can start asking your virtual assistant “Alexa, what are the deals today?” and listen to the latest available promotions including:

• Save $50 on Bose Soundlink Bluetooth speaker III – say, “Alexa, order Bose Soundlink three.”

• Save $20 on Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus 2nd Generation – works with Alexa – say, “Alexa, order Philips Lightstrip Plus.”

• Save $7 on Wemo Mini smart plug – say, “Alexa, order Wemo Mini Smart Plug.”

• Save $6 on Greenies dog treats, original flavor, 27 oz. – say, “Alexa, order Greenies dog treats.”

• Save 50% on Wickedly Prime Sweet n’ Cheesy Popcorn Mix – say, “Alexa, order Sweet and Cheesy Popcorn.”

• Save 35% on Haribo Gummi Bear 12-pack – say, “Alexa, order Haribo Gummi Bears.”

• Save 30% on Squatty Potty – say, “Alexa, order Squatty Potty.”

Simply asking Alexa about daily deals will automatically enter users into a $5,000 sweepstakes.

What’s more, first-time voice shoppers who buy an Alexa deal via their Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Fire TV or compatible Fire tablets starting today until July 9 will receive a $10 Amazon promo code.

As for Amazon’s Prime Day, the discount event is scheduled to start on July 10 at 6 am (PT), so better get your credit cards ready.