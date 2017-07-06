Nokia 6 vs Honor 6X (Smartphone Showdown)

With the Nokia 6 finally hitting the US on July 10, we thought now would be a good time to bring it back your attention. Launched a few months back in China, Nokia’s first comeback phone will soon become available in the States.

As a middle-range phone, the Nokia 6 will be competing for your heart with other affordably priced handsets, like the Honor 6X. In what follows we’ll highlight the differences between the two handsets in order to give you an idea of which one might be best suited to your needs.

Design and Display

The Nokia 6 has been created from a single block of 6000-series aluminum, so it’s a pretty sturdy device that gives an industrial metallic feel in hand.

As for the Honor 6X, it includes a metal back and frame, as well as plastic top and bottom edges. The front is plain and all glass.

When it comes to the display, the Nokia 6 includes a 5.5-inch fullHD display with 2.5D curved glass. The Honor 6X brings forth the same 5.5-inch display with fullHD resolution, so in terms of size, the two are very similar.

The Nokia 6 is a bit skinnier than the Honor 6X though, coming in with a 7.9mm frame as opposed to the latter’s 8.2mm figure.

The Nokia 6 also includes a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home screen, while the Honor 6X’s is living on the back underneath the cameras.

Internals

Like the majority of Huawei and Honor’s devices, the Honor 6X takes advantage of a homegrown chipset. This time we’re looking at a Kirin 655 – an octa-core assembly comprised of four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.1GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz.

The product also includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (with a microSD card slot available to expand memory up to 256GB).

As for the Nokia 6, it’s fueled by a Snapdragon 430 SoC (made of eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz) working in combination with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot is also available.

Both models are compatible with T-Mobile’s and AT&T’s networks in the US.

Cameras

If you’re looking for an affordable dual camera phone, the Honor 6X might just be what you’re looking for. The handset includes two paired sensors – a 12-megapixel one alongside a 2-megapixel unit with phase detection autofocus and LED flash. The selfie camera is of 8-megapixel variety and can shoot 1080p video.

The Nokia 6 is not part of the dual camera bandwagon. Nevertheless, it includes a worthy 16-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash, while on the front sits an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0.

Battery

The Nokia 6 relies on a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery – which according to the company, can deliver a steady 3G talk-time of 18 hours and music playback time of 22 hours.

As for the Honor 6X, it relies on a larger 3,340 mAh juice pack which should be good for 2.15 days of average usage and 1.5 days of very heavy usage on a full charge.

Other features

The Nokia 6 includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and boasts Dolby Atmos sound enhancements and dual speakers. It also includes Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and is poised to receive frequent updates. Actually, the Nokia 6 was the first to receive the July security patch, ahead of Google’s own Pixels.

The Honor 6X also preserves the 3.5mm headphone jack and ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Yet, customers can update it to Android 7.0 Nougat (with EMUI 5.0 on top).

Pricing

The standard version of the Nokia 6 will be available for $229 on Amazon come July 10. You can place a pre-order for the device now. However, if you’re willing to sign up for a Prime membership, the Prime Exclusive version with offers and ads from Amazon will cost you $179.99.

The Honor 6X is currently available on Amazon for $224 (down from $249.99). Price-wise the two phones are pretty comparable, but if you want a dual camera phone you’ll probably choose the Honor 6X.

But the Nokia 6 has Dolby Atmos, dual speakers, a sturdier build and is bound to receive the Android O update when it arrives. As for the Honor 6X, we’re really not sure whether the phone will be updated to Google’s next Android version.