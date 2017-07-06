Samsung launches Galaxy J5 Pro

Despite unveiling the Galaxy J5 only last month, Samsung have already released an upgraded version of the device in the form of a Galaxy J5 Pro.

Debuting in Thailand, the Galaxy J5 Pro has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space whereas the previous J5 version had only 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The remaining specs all remain unchanged lending curiosity to the pro naming.

Other specs of the J5 Pro includes a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display with HD resolution and is powered by the Exynos 7870 chipset. It also comes with two 13 MP cameras (front and rear), both of which feature a LED flash. The smartphone supports expandable storage (up to 256 GB), and has a 3,000 mAh battery in a metal chassis.

The fingerprint scanner is located on the front of the device as is traditional with Samsung devices and will have dual-SIM support.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro is available for THB 9,990 in Thailand, which is around $295, and will launch with Android 7.0 Nougat. There’s no word on when the device will come to the US.