The world’s thinnest charger can fit in your wallet

Tired of running out of smartphone battery and always having to carry your bulky charger in your bag no matter where you go? An Israeli startup claims to have the solution to this problem.

Introducing the Kado – the world’s thinnest wall charger for phones, cameras, tablets and more. Most chargers coming from manufacturers are oddly shaped or protrude in a manner that doesn’t allow them to be easily stowed. Kado removes this issue from our daily lives, by providing smartphone users with a 5mm thick charger that uses some fold-out charging prongs to cut down on size.

Kado can be combined with a (removable) Lightning, USB-C or microUSB cable, which wraps around the rest of the device to give it a tidier look. You can also plug the cables from the charger if you want to connect your phone to your computer for data transfers. The Kado charger can output 5 volts and 2.1 amps of power, which results in 10.5 watts of power and supports the QuickCharge 2.1A spec.

The wall charger works with most plugs including Type A which is used in the US and other countries in the Asia and Americas, and Type C/E/F for EU plugs.

At the moment, the world’s thinnest charger is up on Kickstarter gathering funds, so if you like the project, you can go ahead and make a pledge. $39 will get you a Kado charger + a cable of your choice. Throw in 5 extra bucks and get a Kado phone clip to stash the charger on the back of the phone.