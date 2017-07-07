The best Android phones at Verizon (July 2017)

We’re asked on a regular basis to help determine which phone is the best one available. We get it as a team here at AndroidGuys, but we also field it on an individual level, too. To help address that, we’ve put together a list of top models to choose from at various carriers.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone from Verizon, this is where you’ll want to start. Note that while this is called the “best Android phones” you can purchase this month, it’s worth noting there are plenty of other models to choose from.

Best is not a universal term to apply to all consumers. Some of you might have a limited budget; some of you may only have very modest needs. To that end, we suggest digging around a little bit and checking with the service provider.

Also, keep in mind that you can purchase your own phone from another outlet which can work with Verizon. Take, for instance, the Google Pixel, which can be bought at a variety of outlets. The unlocked handset can be paired with pretty much any major carrier.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the best phones you can purchase this month from Verizon.

Motorola Moto Z2 Play

The newest Motorola smartphone on the market, the Moto Z2 Play, is a second-generation device with modular capabilities. Indeed, it features support for the Moto Mods that have been on the market for the better part of a year. The modules, including the mophie Juice Pack, JBL SoundBoost Speaker, and others, add a whole extra layer of functionality to the handset.

Like its predecessor, the Z Play/ Z Play Droid, this one isn’t so much about its performance and prowess as it is about value. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better experience at this price, especially from a key smartphone brand.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 (2.2GHz) processor, the phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and comes in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold. Internally, the Z2 Play offers up 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and microSD support for up to 2TB of extra space.

Other specifications include a 5.5-inch display and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower quick charging. In terms of cameras, you’ll find a 12-megapixel rear camera and a wide-angle, 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The Moto Z2 Play is water-repellent and includes a fingerprint reader for security and applications.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Now in its eighth iteration, the Samsung Galaxy S series is better than ever. It’s not only more powerful and sleek, but it’s bigger, too. Indeed, the Galaxy S8 comes with a 5.8-inch screen while the S8 Plus packs a massive 6.2-inch display. Not that you’d notice, though, as they 18.5:9 aspect ratio makes it much more comfortable in hand than predecessors.

Samsung has opted for the curved screen on both versions of the phone which signals the company may have done away with the “Edge” variants of devices. Time will tell, however, but we suspect this could be the norm for its flagship phones going forward.

Powered by Android 7.0 Nougat, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus feature Samsung’s custom UI. Making its debut in the new generation is Bixby, Samsung’s new virtual assistant. As you might expect, it allows for voice commands and marries itself nicely with other Samsung apps and features. It’s not fully available for the US market just yet (Spring 2017), but, once it rolls out, it will give Samsung users one more reason to stay inside of its ecosystem. Apple has Siri, Google has Assistant, and Samsung has Bixby.

Key hardware in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. Camera, which are better than ever, are 12-megapixels around back with an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. Battery capacity for the S8 is 3,000mAh while the S8 Plus gets a 3,500mAh power supply.

The S8 line is IP68 rated against water and dust and is available in a variety of colors. New for this generation of Galaxy S phones is the Samsung DeX dock which essentially lets use use your phone to power a desktop computer. As you might expect, the S8 is compatible with the new Gear VR headset, too.

LG G6

Whereas last year saw LG diverge from its flagship experience with its modular approach to the G5, this year sees them returning to form. Quite literally, really, as the G6 goes back to what made the LG line what it is. For 2017, LG has put together one of the best phones on the market, internally, and externally.

The LG G6 offers up a 5.7-inch Quad HD LCD display with a unique 18:9 aspect ratio; this lends itself to a thin, yet spacious screen that’s a pleasure to behold. Under the hood we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor bolstered by 4GB RAM and plenty of storage space. In fact, the microSD card slot allows for up to 2TB of media, apps, and files.

In terms of cameras, the G6 has a dual 13-megapixel setup around back and a 5-megapixel shooter around front. Other specifications include an IP68 rating against water and dust, a capacious 3,300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and wireless charging capability.

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge

Although they are a year old now, these are certainly worth considering in 2017. The price has dropped on them over time, but the specs are still more than enough to get the job done for most users. The hardware and software industry moves quicker than the needs of the average consumer. There’s nothing wrong with saving a few bucks on these flagships.

Now powered by Android 7.0 Nougat, the Galaxy S7 family draws strength from Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processors with 4GB of memory. The standard bearer has a 5.1-inch display at 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution while the Edge model is slightly larger at 5.5-inches.

The Galaxy S7 employs a 3,000mAh battery while the bigger model squeezes in a 3,600mAh power supply. Both feature support for fast wireless charging. Offered in multiple colors, the phones are also IP68 rated for protection against water and dust.

LG V20

The LG V20 might be nearing its anniversary, but it’s still everything you need to blast through a work day with plenty left over for down time. The hardware is right in line with the needs of most and the price is equally attractive.

Running the latest version of Android (7.0 Nougat), the V20 is a multimedia fan’s dream experience. The main display is 5.7-inches of high-resolution gorgeousness but the secondary display at the top is every bit as useful. Although it’s smaller and only occupies a small section, it’s right where you’ll look for notifications and shortcuts. Music sounds tremendous thanks to the 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

Other key hardware includes 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Need more space? Throw in a microSD card up to 2TB and you’ll have all the room you can hope for, plus some.

As for cameras, the LG V20 comes with a 16-megapixel rear unit and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies. Rounding things out, the V20 packs a 3,200mAh battery which is more than enough to get you through a busy day.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL

The only phones offered through Verizon with a “stock” version of Android, the Pixel and Pixel XL are Google’s flagship phones. Gone are the Nexus models of yesterday and in its place is the Pixel line. At least that’s how it looks to be for now.

As the first phones to offer Google Assistant out of the box, they’re smarter than your average Android handset. Voice commands, searching, and other software touches are available here that you won’t get in many other devices.

The pair of phones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB RAM and storage capacities of 32GB and 128GB. The 12.3-megapixel rear camera is the best experience you’ll get from a mobile phone, period.

The Pixel comes with a 5.0-inch display and a 2,770mAh battery while the Pixel XL offers up a 5.5-inch screen and a much larger, 3,450mAh power source. Both phones are sold in Very Silver, Really Blue, and Quite Black and include lightning quick USB Type-C charging. VR lovers will be drawn to the Daydream View compatibility.