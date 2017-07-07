XVIDA Magnetic Samsung S8 Charging Kit: Extreme charging with no wires

It’s the 21st century, you shouldn’t need a cable to charge your phone! XVIDA wireless chargers deliver a charge just as fast as an old school cable, but with all the added flexibility and benefits of a wireless charger. With the magnetic locking interface, your phone always snaps into optimal charging position, making these chargers extremely easy to use. Just slip your phone into an XVIDA case, place it on the charging stand, and continue to use your phone effortlessly while it gets a safe, fast charge.

As our Deal of the Day, we’re offering it for $83, a savings of 23% off the normal retail cost. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S8, this is the first accessory you should consider.

Features

Precision magnetic locking ensures phone always snaps into optimal charging position

Enables fast & reliable Qi wireless charging

Charging dock gives you added flexibility while you charge

Slim, hard case shell adds a layer of protection without adding any bulk to your phone

Raised bezel protects your device’s screen when placed face down

Premium case materials are designed to match your device perfectly

XVIDA Wireless Charging Kickstarter (Short) from XVIDA on Vimeo.

Where to Buy

You can purchase the XVIDA Magnetic Samsung S8 Charging Kit for only $83 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Choose from Black, Gold, or Silver options!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!